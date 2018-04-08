Media headlines about Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orthopediatrics earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5249129292565 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

KIDS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 and a PE ratio of -2.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/orthopediatrics-kids-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.