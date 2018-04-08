OSI Systems (OSIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

OSIS stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.96, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $277.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.77 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $1,135,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $589,253.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/osi-systems-osis-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.