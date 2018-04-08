Osisko Metals (OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 100,000 Shares

Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Robert Wares bought 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Robert Wares bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Robert Wares bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$7,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Robert Wares bought 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00.

On Monday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 20,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Robert Wares acquired 60,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00.

OM stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Osisko Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Inc, formerly Bowmore Exploration Ltd, is a Canada-based base metal exploration and development company with an emphasis on zinc. The Company has approximately 40,000 hectares in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), a zinc-lead-silver producing district. Osisko Metals Inc’s objective is to develop a multi-deposit model with historical resources in the BMC.

