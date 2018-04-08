OST 1-Day Volume Tops $1.66 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. OST has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00763359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00170876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OST Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,348,308 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

