Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ovid Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.4099851901085 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have commented on OVID. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of OVID stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 156,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,231. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome.

