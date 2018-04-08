Comparing Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) & Its Competitors

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is one of 3 public companies in the “Abrasive, asbestos, & miscellaneous nonmetallic mineral products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Owens Corning to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Owens Corning and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 0 9 11 0 2.55 Owens Corning Competitors 32 191 180 3 2.38

Owens Corning presently has a consensus target price of $86.95, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. As a group, “Abrasive, asbestos, & miscellaneous nonmetallic mineral products” companies have a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Owens Corning’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owens Corning has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Owens Corning and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning 4.53% 12.26% 5.88% Owens Corning Competitors -31.47% -4.01% -5.26%

Dividends

Owens Corning pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Owens Corning pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Abrasive, asbestos, & miscellaneous nonmetallic mineral products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 19.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Owens Corning has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Owens Corning has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens Corning’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owens Corning and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning $6.38 billion $289.00 million 18.38 Owens Corning Competitors $2.20 billion $13.33 million 8.21

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Owens Corning is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Owens Corning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of shares of all “Abrasive, asbestos, & miscellaneous nonmetallic mineral products” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Owens Corning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Abrasive, asbestos, & miscellaneous nonmetallic mineral products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Owens Corning beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The Company’s segments include Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment sells glass fiber and/or glass mat directly to a small number of shingle manufacturers. Its insulating products include thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, foam sheathing and accessories, and these are sold under brand names, such as Owens Corning PINK FIBERGLAS Insulation. The primary products in the Roofing segment are laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles. Its other products include oxidized asphalt, roofing components and synthetic packaging materials.

