Insider Buying: Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Insider Purchases 22,066 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 22,066 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,647.92 ($3,716.90).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 22,121 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,654.52 ($3,726.17).

LON OXB traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 10.96 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 7,792,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. Oxford BioMedica has a 52 week low of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.19 ($0.19).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.18) price target on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and produces gene and cell therapy products for the treatment of ocular, neurodegenerative, and cancer diseases in Europe and rest of world. The company operates through Partnering and R&D segments. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells in the brain and the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

