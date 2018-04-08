Oyster Pearl Price Reaches $2.30 (CRYPTO:PRL)

Oyster Pearl (CURRENCY:PRL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Oyster Pearl token can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00015986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Oyster Pearl has a market cap of $145.74 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Oyster Pearl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oyster Pearl has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00693498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00173221 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Oyster Pearl Profile

Oyster Pearl’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Oyster Pearl’s total supply is 108,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,266,926 tokens. The Reddit community for Oyster Pearl is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster Pearl’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. Oyster Pearl’s official website is oysterprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Oyster Pearl

Oyster Pearl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Oyster Pearl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oyster Pearl must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oyster Pearl using one of the exchanges listed above.

