KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paccar were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hartland & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Paccar during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Piper Jaffray set a $67.00 price objective on Paccar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paccar in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their target price on Paccar from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $66.26 on Friday. Paccar has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24,061.53, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Paccar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paccar will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila bought 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.05 per share, with a total value of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

