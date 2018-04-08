Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Pacific Biosciences stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $323.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 98.98% and a negative net margin of 98.63%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 510,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

