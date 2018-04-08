Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 173.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 206.3%.

NYSE:ROYT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.22. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

