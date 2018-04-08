PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Position Reduced by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,016 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,331,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,120,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,610,000 after purchasing an additional 794,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,839,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 86.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 521,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,815,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,679,000 after acquiring an additional 468,841 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $5,971.10, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.74 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $375,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

