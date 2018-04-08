Pakcoin Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $220,167.00 and $1,704.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006076 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003598 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 52,122,450 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

