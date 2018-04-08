15,113 Shares in WWE (NYSE:WWE) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in WWE (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WWE by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WWE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WWE by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WWE by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WWE by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $50,417.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $857,019.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,859.14, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.88. WWE has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.83.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. WWE had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that WWE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. WWE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. Citigroup cut shares of WWE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of WWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of WWE to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim set a $40.00 target price on shares of WWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WWE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

WWE Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

