PAM Transport (PTSI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media headlines about PAM Transport (NASDAQ:PTSI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PAM Transport earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.5993428994271 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAM Transport from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAM Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of PTSI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. 38,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,243. PAM Transport has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $229.56, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PAM Transport (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PAM Transport had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter.

PAM Transport Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces.

