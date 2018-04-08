Pan American Silver (PAAS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

PAAS stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,451.46, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $226.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 109.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 87,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 69.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

