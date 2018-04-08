Panasonic (PCRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCRFY. ValuEngine upgraded Panasonic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

PCRFY stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32,934.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices.

