Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 52,337 Shares of Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Papa John’s Pizza worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 474,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other Papa John’s Pizza news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of Papa John’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $500,340.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of Papa John’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $107,726.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,713 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Papa John’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $2,001.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Papa John’s Pizza had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 366.49%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Papa John’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s Pizza Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

