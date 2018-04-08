Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,804 Shares of AT&T (T)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 84,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 42,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. AT&T has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $221,863.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,804 Shares of AT&T (T)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/paragon-capital-management-ltd-sells-1804-shares-of-att-t.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.