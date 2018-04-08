Park National (PRK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of Park National stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,599. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.75.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.71 million. Park National had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $37,951.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Park National by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation (Park) is a financial holding company. Park’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Park’s banking operations are conducted through The Park National Bank (Park National Bank). Its segments include Park National Bank, Guardian Financial Services Company (Guardian Finance) and SE Property Holdings, LLC (SEPH).

