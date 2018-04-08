Particl Price Tops $12.49 (CRYPTO:PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $111.53 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $12.49 or 0.00178728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018378 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000444 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001406 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,928,162 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. “

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is not possible to purchase Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

