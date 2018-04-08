Patricia B. Robinson Sells 3,237 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.14, for a total transaction of $362,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,345.73, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 2.25. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $120.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.48 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,900,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 310,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Trex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Trex by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

