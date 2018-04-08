Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 3,050 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,798 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,232,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 359,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 83,206 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $60.70 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,585.58, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $336,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,037.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua A. Boone sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $54,643.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,851.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

