BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,043,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 766,256 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.17% of Pattern Energy Group worth $129,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,320,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 456,300 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,415,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,224,000 after purchasing an additional 490,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,341 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 967,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 286,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 556,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Hall acquired 5,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at $682,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $49,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEGI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,719.49, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Pattern Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 889.47%.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

