Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $25.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3,961.14, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $787.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 218.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

