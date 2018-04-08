Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Paul David Wright Sells 13,700 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Paul David Wright sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$253,450.00.

Paul David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Paul David Wright sold 1,300 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$24,050.00.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$18.41 on Friday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.04. Parex Resources had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.52 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/paul-david-wright-sells-13700-shares-of-parex-resources-inc-pxt-stock-updated-updated.html.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.