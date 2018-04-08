BidaskClub Upgrades PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) to Buy

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ PCSB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,299. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BidaskClub Upgrades PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) to Buy” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/pcsb-financial-pcsb-lifted-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation will be the holding company of PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a mutual savings bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and utilizes those funds primarily to originate and purchase residential real estate, commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.