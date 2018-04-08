Peacecoin (PEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Peacecoin (CURRENCY:PEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Peacecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Peacecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Peacecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Peacecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Peacecoin

Peacecoin (CRYPTO:PEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

Buying and Selling Peacecoin

Peacecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Peacecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peacecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peacecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

