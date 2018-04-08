Ophir Energy (OPHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 70 ($0.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OPHR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.12) price target on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ophir Energy from GBX 100 ($1.40) to GBX 85 ($1.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 81.56 ($1.14).

LON OPHR traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 55.50 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 953,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. Ophir Energy has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 93.75 ($1.32).

About Ophir Energy

Ophir Energy plc operates as an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It holds 95% interests in Block AD-03 located in the Rakhine Basin in Myanmar; 23.3% interests in Block 5 located in the Sureste in the Gulf of Mexico; and 45% interests in Block CI-513 located in Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa.

