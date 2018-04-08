Peel Hunt Lowers Homeserve (HSV) to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 900 ($12.63) to GBX 950 ($13.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Homeserve to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 817.25 ($11.47).

LON HSV opened at GBX 733 ($10.29) on Thursday. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 521.93 ($7.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 872 ($12.24).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services. The Company’s segments include UK, USA, France, Spain and New Markets. The Company designs a range of water, heating and electrical related home assistance products.

