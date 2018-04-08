Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Informa (LON:INF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

INF has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.58) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 855 ($12.00) to GBX 900 ($12.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 863 ($12.11) to GBX 895 ($12.56) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 809.57 ($11.36).

LON:INF opened at GBX 721 ($10.12) on Wednesday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 773 ($10.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/peel-hunt-lowers-informa-inf-to-hold.html.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.