Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 151 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 139.38 ($1.96).

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 82.95 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.34).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vectura Group (VEC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/peel-hunt-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-vectura-group-vec.html.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for the treatment of airways-related diseases. The company's marketed products include Ultibro Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); AirFlusal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and COPD; ADVATE for the treatment of haemophilia A; and Adept for the treatment of surgical adhesions.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.