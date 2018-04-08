Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Accesso Technology Group (ACSO)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 2,700 ($37.90) to GBX 3,000 ($42.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($35.93) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($30.74) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accesso Technology Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,519.40 ($35.36).

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($32.29) on Wednesday. Accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,550 ($21.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,385 ($33.48).

In other news, insider John Alder sold 35,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($30.88), for a total value of £775,500 ($1,088,573.83). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($32.22), for a total transaction of £289,124.10 ($405,845.17).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and e-commerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. The Company’s solutions include accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, accesso Siriusware and accesso ShoWare.

