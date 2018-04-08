Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.56) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 327 ($4.59) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 12th.

LON TEG remained flat at $GBX 252 ($3.54) during trading on Wednesday. 11,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of GBX 152 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.50 ($3.85).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in ten-pin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 40 ten-pin bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also engages in amusement machine, table tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar activities.

