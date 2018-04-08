Crawshaw Group (CRAW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Crawshaw Group (LON:CRAW)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

CRAW remained flat at $GBX 4.35 ($0.06) during trading on Friday. 258,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,801. Crawshaw Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5.71 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.46).

About Crawshaw Group

Crawshaw Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates a chain of meat-focused retail food stores. The Company has approximately 40 stores, which are located across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and the North West. The Company’s product range is categorized into approximately two distinct areas, such as Traditional raw meat, and Hot and cold cooked food.

