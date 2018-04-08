Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Shield Therapeutics (STX)

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of LON STX opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.27) on Friday. Shield Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.37).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of secondary care-focused pharmaceuticals. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease. Its advanced pipeline asset is PT20, a novel therapy that has completed its first pivotal study for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

