Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 1,524,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,429.43, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.44. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($3.58). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $274,348.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,290.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $68,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,000.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,757,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,392,000 after purchasing an additional 235,983 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $71,807,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,544,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,344,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after buying an additional 714,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $35,347,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

