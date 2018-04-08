PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $214,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $457,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,953. PennantPark Floating Rate has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.53, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.60.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. PennantPark Floating Rate had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 47.64%. PennantPark Floating Rate’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

