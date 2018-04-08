PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.17, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $298.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.86 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 1,524 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $25,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,968.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,318 shares of company stock worth $7,716,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $12,760,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

