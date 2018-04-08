Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PepsiCo (PEP) Share Price

Media headlines about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8117744060184 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PEP stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 3,579,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,410. The company has a market cap of $155,145.34, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

