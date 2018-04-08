Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and fragrances. The company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress and casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands including Perry Ellis, Jantzen, Cubavera, Munsingwear, Savane, Original Penguin, Grand Slam, Natural Issue, Pro Player, the Havanera Co., Axis, Tricots St. Raphael, Gotcha, Girl Star and MCD. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including Dockers for outerwear, Nike and JAG for swimwear, and PING and PGA TOUR for golf apparel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perry Ellis International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Perry Ellis International stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.80, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43. Perry Ellis International has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Perry Ellis International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

