Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Tops $0.0302 on Exchanges

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $7,423.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.01678970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004584 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015653 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 133,452,044 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

