John Newland Sells 5,500 Shares of PetIQ (PETQ) Stock

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $136,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PETQ opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.86 and a PE ratio of 59.56. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $19,527,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 192,548 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

