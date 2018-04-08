PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PETQ stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $564.86 and a PE ratio of 59.56. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $996,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $136,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,765 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $143,836,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 223,502 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 192,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 241,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is engaged in manufacturing and distributing pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel in the United States. The Company provides retail stores with third-party brands, including Frontline Plus, Heartgard Plus, PetAction Plus, Advecta II, Pet Lock Plus, Pet Lock Max, TruProfen and Heartshield.

