Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer (PFE)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.98 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

PFE stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $212,695.86, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 27,323 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $998,655.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

