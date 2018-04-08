Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Pfizer (PFE)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,844,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,167,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,754,000 after acquiring an additional 389,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,286,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,372,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morningstar set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other Pfizer news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,146,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,138,338. The company has a market cap of $209,362.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Pfizer’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

