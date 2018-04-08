PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,284 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $188,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,648,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 126,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 117,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 76,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,208,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736,010. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/pggm-investments-grows-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco-updated.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.