Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PHI (PHIIK) Share Price

Media headlines about PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PHI earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 45.0550963008392 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of PHIIK opened at $10.32 on Friday. PHI has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.46.

PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy producer reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter. PHI had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.30%.

PHI Company Profile

PHI, Inc is engaged in transportation of personnel to, from, and among offshore platforms for customers engaged in the oil and gas exploration, development and production industry. The Company offers these services in various domestic and international markets. Most of its offshore flight operations are concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico.

