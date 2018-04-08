Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Trimmed by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 193,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 206,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. 5,049,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,511. The company has a market cap of $156,907.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

