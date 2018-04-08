Philosopher Stones Price Up 75.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHS)

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Philosopher Stones has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Philosopher Stones has a market cap of $361,864.00 and $6,649.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.01678710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004589 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015583 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Philosopher Stones Profile

Philosopher Stones (PHS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. The official website for Philosopher Stones is philosopherstones.org.

Buying and Selling Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Philosopher Stones directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philosopher Stones must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philosopher Stones using one of the exchanges listed above.

